ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.90.

ZIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

