ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.90.
ZIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
