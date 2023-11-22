Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,946,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Zoetis worth $1,024,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $4,750,570. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $180.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $140.76 and a one year high of $194.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

