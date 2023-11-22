Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,870 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Zoetis worth $58,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.79. 246,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,132. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $4,750,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.29.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

