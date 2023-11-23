10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider James Wilbur Sells 14,718 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 10x Genomics

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in 10x Genomics by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.