10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider James Wilbur Sells 14,718 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
10x Genomics Stock Performance
TXG stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in 10x Genomics by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.
10x Genomics Company Profile
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
