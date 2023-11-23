143,283 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 143,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,667,000 after acquiring an additional 41,116 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,680,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,581,000 after buying an additional 2,601,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 185,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 161,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,280,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 268,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,709. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

