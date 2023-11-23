15,005 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Trading Up 1.3 %

ETSY stock opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. UBS Group began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

