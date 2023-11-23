24,889 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,889 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth $569,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE IDA opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $88.10 and a one year high of $112.96.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.