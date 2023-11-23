275,890 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Chewy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Chewy by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 19,396 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Chewy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,692. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.93 and a beta of 0.96. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%.

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

