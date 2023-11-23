31,427 Shares in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $69.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.28 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.84. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

