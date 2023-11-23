324,495 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 324,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,311,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,498,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,867 shares of company stock worth $1,603,668 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

