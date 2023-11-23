604,748 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 604,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,750,000. Delta Air Lines accounts for 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of Delta Air Lines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,378,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,623,688. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

