Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan Sells 1,144 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,144 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $42,339.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,222.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Acme United Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ACU opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.80. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acme United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Acme United by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 141,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acme United by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acme United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Acme United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Acme United in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Stories

