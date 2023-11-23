Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) Shares Down 7.5%

The Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.39. 43,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 343,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Active Dividend Stock ETF Stock Down 7.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Active Dividend Stock ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Active Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.