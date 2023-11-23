Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Insider Sells $203,026.17 in Stock

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) insider Mark Kokes sold 20,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $203,026.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,657.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adeia Stock Up 0.6 %

ADEA stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Adeia Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Adeia’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Adeia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADEA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Adeia by 635.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Adeia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

