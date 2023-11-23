Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $619.72. 2,064,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,490. The stock has a market cap of $282.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $548.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $624.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.