Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $619.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $282.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $624.38.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

