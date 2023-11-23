Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will earn $5.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.45. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $123.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average is $117.64. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.