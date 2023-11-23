Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.44-5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71-6.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.44-$5.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Agilent Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.67.

A opened at $123.99 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,114,000 after acquiring an additional 386,125 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

