Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Position Increased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,336,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADC opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Get Our Latest Report on ADC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Erlich acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,787,141.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.