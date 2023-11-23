Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Agree Realty
In related news, insider Craig Erlich purchased 1,800 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, insider Craig Erlich acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $1,114,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 380,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,180,520.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Agree Realty Stock Performance
ADC opened at $57.47 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66.
Agree Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
