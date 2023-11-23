AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.76. Approximately 9,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 20,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55.

Institutional Trading of AI Powered Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AI Powered Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) by 253.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AI Powered Equity ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AI Powered Equity ETF Company Profile

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

