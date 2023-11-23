Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Down 0.6%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 9,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 7,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRTY. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 87,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Company Profile

The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

