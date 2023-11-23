Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM) Trading Down 0.7%

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.22. Approximately 114,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $626.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRDM. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 926.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 112,903 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,924,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Company Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

