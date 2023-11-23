Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 165.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1,100.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Shares of PINE opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

