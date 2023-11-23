Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,612 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $58,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

AMP stock opened at $350.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.57.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

