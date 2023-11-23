Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPE opened at $2.11 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

