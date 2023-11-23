Analysts Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Target Price at $9.33

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.23. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 663.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

