Analysts Set Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Price Target at C$57.88

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$60.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$56.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.67. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$49.82 and a 12-month high of C$62.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 3.1578947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

