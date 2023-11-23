Analysts Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Target Price at $242.09

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $211.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

