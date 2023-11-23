Analysts Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) PT at $161.62

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.62.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $154.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $156.90.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 57.9% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $8,553,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of PTC by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

