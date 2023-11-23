Analysts Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price at $15.33

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

In related news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,527. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor purchased 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,465.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,175 shares of company stock valued at $768,525. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 231.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAIN opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

