Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) CFO Brandon Filson Sells 24,371 Shares of Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon Filson sold 24,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $240,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,531.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AOMR opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -799.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 88.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

