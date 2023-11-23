Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) CFO Brandon Filson Sells 24,371 Shares of Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon Filson sold 24,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $240,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,531.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:AOMR opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -799.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.
