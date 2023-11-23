Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Shares Up 3.9%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 241.70 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 239 ($2.99). 138,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 122,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,125.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 256.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.27.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.

