Arbitrum Price Tops $1.02 on Top Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $239.84 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.0236009 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 597 active market(s) with $256,770,550.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

