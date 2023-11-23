ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
