ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

