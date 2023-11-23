ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

