Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $90.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

