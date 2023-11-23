Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CFO Justin A. Renz Sells 2,873 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CFO Justin A. Renz sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $12,526.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,377.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ardelyx Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.31. 2,422,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,402. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ardelyx by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 139,484 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 39.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 217,061 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

