ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

ARM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 62.09.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at 61.76 on Monday. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 69.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 53.39.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

