Atika Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,725 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.4% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,608,000 after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,826,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total value of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,809 shares of company stock worth $5,270,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.10. 204,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.23 and a 200 day moving average of $195.11. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KRTX. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

