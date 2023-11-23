Atika Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 253,500 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 253,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,630,000. Tenet Healthcare makes up 2.1% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Tenet Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.73. 1,721,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,122. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $42.99 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

