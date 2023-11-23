Atika Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Atika Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XENE traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,328. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

