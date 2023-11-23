Atika Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Atika Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises about 2.0% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Enphase Energy worth $20,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 591,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.17.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.20. 4,069,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,545,994. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.76. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

