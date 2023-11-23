Atika Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 514,000 RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 514,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,803,000. RxSight makes up about 1.5% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of RxSight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RxSight by 21.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after buying an additional 222,907 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 35.3% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RxSight by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 130,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RxSight by 4,739.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 553,820 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 894,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,711.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RxSight news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $120,433.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 894,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,262,711.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,417 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,054. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RxSight Price Performance

NASDAQ RXST traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $28.53. 235,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,983. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.79. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

