Atika Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 63,500 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,000. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AppFolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AppFolio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in AppFolio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.03. 142,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.49. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $100.20 and a one year high of $211.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPF. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

