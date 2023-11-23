Atika Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $454,133,000 after buying an additional 11,341,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $117,323,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $113,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,624,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,453,682. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

