Atika Capital Management LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.26. 666,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,637. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.27. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

