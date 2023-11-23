Atika Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.39 Million Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,000. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of monday.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in monday.com by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in monday.com by 322.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in monday.com by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.69.

NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.16. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

