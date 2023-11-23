Atika Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,000. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $3,341,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $806,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 17,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Avis Budget Group stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.20. 263,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,924. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.55 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.45.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $21.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

