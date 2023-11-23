Atika Capital Management LLC Purchases 255,000 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. SentinelOne makes up about 1.1% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of SentinelOne worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,056,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after buying an additional 2,399,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,814,000 after acquiring an additional 181,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SentinelOne by 192.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 444.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,337,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 128,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $682,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,491,900.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,969 shares in the company, valued at $14,491,900.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 15,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $274,460.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 513,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,131 shares of company stock worth $4,444,214. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE S traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.49. 3,563,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,933. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

