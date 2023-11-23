Atika Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.26 and a 200-day moving average of $187.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

